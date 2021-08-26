iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Position Lessened by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,102 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 13,136 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20.

