iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s Largest Position

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 3,611,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

