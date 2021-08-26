iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lee Financial Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 3,611,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.