iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,343.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $451.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.