iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.52. 66,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,159. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

