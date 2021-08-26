iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 721,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,604. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.