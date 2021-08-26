iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $643,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,604. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

