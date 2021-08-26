iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.6% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

IJR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.50. 124,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

