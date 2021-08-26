iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

