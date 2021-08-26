iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $372,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 471.1% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 2,622,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

