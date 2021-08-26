Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 2,328.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ISUZY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

