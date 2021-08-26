ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of ITT worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

