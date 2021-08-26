ITT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.