Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 16,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,650. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.