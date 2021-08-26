J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.