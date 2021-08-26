Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.25

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 12127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

