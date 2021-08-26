Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.