JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,549. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.82. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 88,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

