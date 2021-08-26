JavaScript Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 103.9% higher against the dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $13,044.93 and $4.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,806.10 or 1.00365393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01013665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.08 or 0.06649577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.