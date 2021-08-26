JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 1,633.3% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.03.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

