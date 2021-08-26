Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.