Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BBL stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 718,755 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

