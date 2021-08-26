Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olympus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42. Olympus has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

