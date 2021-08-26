Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,027,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 165,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.