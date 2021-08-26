Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 2,077,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,396. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

