Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFCG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

AFCG opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

