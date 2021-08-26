Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $212.24 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $297,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.