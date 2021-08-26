Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 165,675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

