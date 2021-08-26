Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lion Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lion in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Lion stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

