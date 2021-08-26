Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Science Applications International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 202,305 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

