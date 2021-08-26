Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 105,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 297,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

