Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 329,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 853,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,195 ($15.61).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

