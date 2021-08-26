JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,012. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

