JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOAN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $605.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

