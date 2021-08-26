Jobchain Market Cap Reaches $6.48 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $13,507.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,557,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.