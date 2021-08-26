John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $499.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

