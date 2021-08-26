John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.25 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Shares of JW.B opened at $58.68 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

