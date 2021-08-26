John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $$3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.