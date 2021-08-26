Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $88.95 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

