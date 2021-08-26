JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $56.47

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.47, but opened at $60.10. JOYY shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 274,721 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.15.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JOYY by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

