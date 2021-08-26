JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €98.30 ($115.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of €98.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

