JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,613 ($112.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,471.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

