JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $78.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $78.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

