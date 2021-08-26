JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $175.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ASND opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.