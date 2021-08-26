JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

