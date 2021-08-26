JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

