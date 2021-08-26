JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 99,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

