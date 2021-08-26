JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $755.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 35407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.66).

JTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 659.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.33.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,669 shares of company stock worth $605,125,180.

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

