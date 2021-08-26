JUIICE Trading Up 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $204,122.79 and $247.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

