JustBet Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $6,329.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

